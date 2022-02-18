Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 156,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 189,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

