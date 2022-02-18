Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,826 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.71% of Southern First Bancshares worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

