United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $39,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 978.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 48.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $148.43 and a one year high of $239.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

