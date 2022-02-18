United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 31,985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 678,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

