United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,999 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $47,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

