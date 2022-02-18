United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $32.19 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,923 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,369,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $103.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.