United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $35.58 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $35,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.89.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $116.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

