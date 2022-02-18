United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $194.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average of $205.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

