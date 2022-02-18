United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $44,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 48.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $209.07 and a one year high of $468.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

