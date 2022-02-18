United Fire Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of UFCS opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $719.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

