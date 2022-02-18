United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. 149,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United States Cellular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in United States Cellular by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

