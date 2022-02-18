Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Universal Electronics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.560 EPS.

NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,183. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $401.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

