Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Universal Electronics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.560 EPS.
NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,183. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $401.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
