Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

URBN opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

