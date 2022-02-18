US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

