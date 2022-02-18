Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 735,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $266.00. The stock had a trading volume of 408,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,729. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $263.23 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

