Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 795,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26,938.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 706,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

