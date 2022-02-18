Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $400.84. 368,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383,216. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.