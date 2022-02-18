Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 421,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

