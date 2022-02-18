Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 421,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000.
Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
