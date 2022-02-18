Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

