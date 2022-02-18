Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $219.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,312,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 88.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

