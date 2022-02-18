Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $927,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.21 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

