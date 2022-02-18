Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 85,904 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.45% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,296 shares of company stock valued at $172,676 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

