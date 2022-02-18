Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.73% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 305,614 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.