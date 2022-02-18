Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 854,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

