Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given New 190.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 220.00 to 190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

VWDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.