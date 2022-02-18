Vestcor Inc Buys New Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 104,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.07% of Outfront Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Outfront Media by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

OUT stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

