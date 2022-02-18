Vestcor Inc Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.24.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

