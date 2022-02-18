Vestcor Inc Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after purchasing an additional 304,079 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $565.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $587.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.28, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

