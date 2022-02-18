Vestcor Inc Has $3.31 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after buying an additional 318,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after buying an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $540.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $609.85 and its 200-day moving average is $597.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

