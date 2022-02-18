Vestcor Inc Sells 1,113 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $298.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

