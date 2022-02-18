Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.14.

VCTR stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

