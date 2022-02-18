Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 87,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,061. The company has a market capitalization of $439.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

