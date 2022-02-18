Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE VIST opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.