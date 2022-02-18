Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 3,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 145,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.39 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

