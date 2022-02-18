Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

