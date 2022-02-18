Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.08 ($2.27).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 137.58 ($1.86). 46,255,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,947,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.13). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.16.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

