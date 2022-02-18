Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 46,832 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2,584.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Credit Acceptance worth $28,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $523.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $346.49 and a one year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

