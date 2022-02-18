Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 86,756 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,756 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $24,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

