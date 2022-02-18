Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 587,619 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,265,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

