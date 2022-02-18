Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,282 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $37,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $531.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $559.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.01 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

