Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $26.81 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,188 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,459,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Moderna stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,513 shares of company stock worth $82,331,401 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

