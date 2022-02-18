Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 311,620 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Southern worth $33,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

