Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 88,042 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,042 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hershey worth $25,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock valued at $206,868,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.98 and a 200-day moving average of $183.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.