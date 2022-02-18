Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.48. 1,653,136 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,634,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

