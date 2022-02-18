Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 298,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,344. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Get Vontier alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.