Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 152,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,188,000 after buying an additional 280,116 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 759.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

