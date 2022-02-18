Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,930 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

