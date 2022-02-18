Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in H&R Block by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 444,997 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in H&R Block by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

