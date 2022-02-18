Voya Investment Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

