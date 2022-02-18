Voya Investment Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPSC stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

